'Beast' Box Office Collection, Day 8: Vijay-Pooja Hegde Action Film's Decline Continues

There has been a clear winner in the so-called 'clash' of South films that released last week. Tamil superstar Vijay coming up with his film Beast and Kannada superstar Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 around the same time (the former released a day earlier) was pitted against each other by their fans as well as the trade circles. However, the latter has emerged as the bigger hit all across.

On one hand, KGF 2 is setting records after records, and on the other, Beast has reportedly come down to single-figure collections and was witnessing a daily drop. Amid the former nearing Rs 500 crore at the box office in India and Rs 700 crore worldwide, the latter has now grossed close to Rs 120 crore in India.

Beast Box Office collections, Day 8

Beast has been on the decline since the opening day figures, which were around Rs 50 crore. It collected around Rs 21 crore on day 2, and fell to around Rs 13 crore by the end of the extended weekend. It started the weekdays with a massive drop, Rs 3.6 crore, and the Tuesday collections were Rs 2.6 crore.

The action film, also starring Pooja Hegde, minted Rs 1.50 crore on Wednesday, taking the India collection to Rs 120 crore, as per the early estimate report by Sacnilk. The worldwide gross of the movie was Rs 143.72 crore after day 7, and would have crossed the Rs 145 crore mark by day 8.

It was 'crawling' towards the Rs 150-crore mark, as per South industries' tracker Manobala Vijayabalan.

#Beast WW Box Office



CRAWLING towards ₹150 cr milestone mark.



Day 1 - ₹ 72.67 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 24.18 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 18.54 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 12.75 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 9.20 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 3.63 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 2.75 cr

Total - ₹ 143.72 cr#Vijay — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 20, 2022

Beast vs Master Box Office

While the overall collections of Beast, despite the significant drop, has been good, the figures are a drop from Vijay's last film Master. That film had earned Rs 153 crore in India and collected Rs 223 crore across the world. The point to note was that Master's success had come during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, where hardly any films were doing well.

At the same time, Beast's collections have come at a time films have started doing well again after the pandemic, be it Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files in Bollywood and RRR, Bheemla Nayak and Valimai in South cinema.