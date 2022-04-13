'Beast' Day 1 Box Office Early Estimates: Vijay-starrer Action Film Set For Big Total

2022 has started well for the film industry across languages, with many movies tasting success. While films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files have done well in Bollywood, the films down South have been creating headlines. Movies like Bheemla Nayak, Valimai and Bheeshma Parvam did well in the first three months of the year and then RRR became one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema of all time.

Now, all eyes are on two other South releases this year. While KGF: Chapter 2 has enjoyed a mammoth advance opening booking, Vijay's Beast is also doing well. Going by the occupancy for the morning shows, the action film is set for a grand total on day 1.

Vijay-starrer Beast Day 1 box office collections, early estimates

Beast, as per a report Sacnilk, was expected to earn around Rs 50 crore, on opening day. The figures were estimated on the basis of the occupancy in the morning shows. The majority of the collections was to be contributed from the Tamil version, and that had a occupancy of 66.39 per cent for the morning shows.

The Telugu version's morning shows occupancy was also decent with 45.64 per cent. There were also footfalls for the Hindi version, which has been titled Raw, and the Kannada version, at 10.50 per cent and 5.59 per cent respectively, the report added.

Recently, Valimai had taken a Rs 36.17 crore opening in Tamil Nadu, as per South industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, to record the highest day 1 figure of all time. It remains to be seen if Beast will be able to beat this record.

Top 3 TN opening day grossers#Valimai - ₹ 36.17 cr#Annaatthe - ₹ 34.92 cr#2Point0 - ₹ 33.58 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 12, 2022

Beast movie plot, cast and crew

Vijay plays the role of a skilled spy in Beast, and the plot revolves around his efforts to rescue the situation after the terrorists attack a mall, and take visitors as hostages. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, among others.

The movie has been written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It has been produced by Sun Pictures' Kalanithi Maran.

The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whose song Arabic Kuthu has become very popular.