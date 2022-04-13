RRR Box Office Collections, Day 19: Jr NTR-Ram Charan Film Continues Strong Run In Week 3

Two South biggies, KGF: Chapter 2 and Beast are gearing up for release this week, but another South film continues to rake in the moolah at the ticket windows. RRR is still going strong at the box office after close to three weeks of its theatrical run.

The Jr NTR-Ram Charan movie had become the first film in the pandemic, SS Rajamouli's second film, and only the third film along with Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal, to hit the Rs 1000-crore club globally. Apart from that, the magnum opus has now minted close to Rs 730 crore in India.

RRR box office collections, day 19

RRR, as per a report on Sacnilk.com, earned around Rs 5 crore in India on its nineteenth day, according to the early estimates. The overall collections of the movie thus stand at Rs 729.40 crore.

#RRR inches closer to the ₹ 250 cr mark... The long *extended weekend* - starting Thursday - should boost its prospects... [Week 3] Fri 5 cr, Sat 7.50 cr, Sun 10.50 cr, Mon 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 235.09 cr. #India biz... #Hindi verdict: SUPER-HIT. pic.twitter.com/exLMO356rT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 12, 2022

The film's Hindi version had minted Rs 3.50 crore on Monday, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, so the Tuesday collections of the Hindi version could likely be in the Rs 2-3 crore range. The Hindi version's tally could thus stand at around Rs 237-238 crore range.

As far as the global collections are concerned, the movie was likely to cross Rs 1045 crore, and inch closer to the Rs 1050 crore mark. It had stood at Rs 1039.62 crore after the Monday figures, as per South industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan.

#RRR WW Box Office



DECENT hold on 3rd Monday.



Week 1 - ₹ 709.36 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 259.88 cr

Week 3

Day 1 - ₹ 12.43 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 21.68 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 25.72 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 10.55 cr

Total - ₹ 1039.62 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 12, 2022

RRR stars on film's success and sequel

Ram Charan and Jr NTR had both expressed their excitement for the RRR 2. The latter, during an event in Mumbai to celebrate the success of the movie, stated that Rajamouli should make the sequel, while the latter said he'd be delighted if there is another instalment.

Rajamouli, however, wanted the buzz of the film to 'cool down', but added that he'd enjoy spending time with his 'brothers' in making the sequel.

Jr NTR had penned a long note on the success of the movie, personally mentioning numerous teammates from the film's cast and crew, right from director SS Rajamouli, co-star Ram Charan to the technicians and expressed his gratitude for their work on the movie.

"1000 crore is a dream run for a film from India. We made our best for you, and you in return showered us with your priceless love. Thank you Bheem @jrntr fans, Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan fans and audiences across the world. #1000CroreRRR ❤️," was the message posted on the official handle of the movie.