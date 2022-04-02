'Beast': Here's Why Netizens Are Drawing Similarities Between Vijay's Film And Money Heist

Famous actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde are all-set for the release of their much-awaited film Beast, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 13, 2022. The makers of the film unveiled the action-packed trailer of the movie on April 2 and several fans took to social media to express their excitement about the same. Netizens also found some similarities between the upcoming film and Netflix's hit thriller, Money Heist.

Similarities between Beast and Money Heist

Several netizens took to Twitter after the Beast trailer was released and pointed out some striking similarities between the film and Money Heist. They compared the role of Vijay to that of Gandia in Money Heist as he is sent in disguise by army officials to bring hostages out to safety and take on the robbers. Although Vijay's role seems to be similar as he too is an officer, he appears to be in a mall, before a terror attack takes place. Many others believed that the two projects that revolve around heists and include law enforcement officials and robbers are in fact similar to each other. Some also noticed a character with an uncanned resemblance to Walter White from Breaking Bad.

Gandia's role in Money Heist is very much similar to the role Vijay is given in Beast, I sincerely hope this movie is not a low budget rip off of Money Heist#BeastTrailer pic.twitter.com/PuCYMiideU — KBFC 💛 (@DJ2022133520) April 2, 2022

beast trailer is literally money heist bro — econs prodigy (@divyucks) April 2, 2022

Thalapathy character looks like Gandia in money heist💥 #beast #MoneyHeist — Jerome (@jeromespeed) April 2, 2022

Why does Beast trailer looks like Money Heist concept? — Takiya 😈 (@satgunaraj) April 2, 2022

Several fans also urged netizens to stop comparing the two projects as they defended the upcoming Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. Netizens took to social media and wrote, "Kollywood is not Hollywood". Some also mentioned that although the plot of the film can be similar to Money Heist, what matters is how the director treats the screenplay. They emphasised that the genre invasion thriller includes several films, not just Money Heist and Beast.

This is BEAST not MONEY HEIST!#BeastTrailer — sorry for the disturbance (@itzznaan) April 2, 2022

#BeastTrailer To all those who compares beast as the remake of gurkha, and Money heist.. Let me explain to you clearly that a story plot can be same. Like we had timeloop and that to came in #Maanadu. So it is the screenplay. How the director takes the story that matters — Sarathmadhav (@Sarathmadhav10) April 2, 2022

People calling Beast a copy of 'Money Heist' should explore this genre called 'Invasion thriller'. You'll find many more such movies and series in there.#Beast #ThalapathyVijay𓃵 — Jeevithan (@jeevi_27) April 2, 2022

Beast trailer

The makers of the upcoming film took to social media to unveil the trailer of the upcoming film on April 2. Vijay was seen as what seemed to be an officer who happened to be at a mall when it was hijacked. He aims to save and project several innocent people caught in the situation and is seen defending them as he takes on the goons. He assured shoppers that they are in safe hands and is referred to as the beast. The short clip includes several action-packed scenes and fans can't wait to watch the much-awaited movie on the big screen. The trailer was watched and hailed by many and garnered a whopping 7.9 Million views in only four hours.

Watch the Beast trailer here

Image: Twitter/@soundar4uall, Instagram/@money_heist