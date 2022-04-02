Popular actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde are currently gearing up for the release of the much-awaited film Beast, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 13, 2022. The makers of the film took to social media to treat fans with an exciting and power-packed trailer of the movie. The trailer gained heaps of love from the fans of the lead stars and piqued their interest in the upcoming release.

Beast trailer

The makers of the film released the Beast trailer on April 2 and gave fans a glimpse into what to expect from the Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer. The short clip saw Vijay take on the powerful role of what appeared to be an officer, as he aimed to save a group of innocent people held hostage in a mall. When the mall is hijacked, Vijay's character is inside, assuring those frightened that they are in good hands. He is seen taking on goons and is referred to as a beast. The trailer also catches a short glimpse of Pooja Hegde, but not much is revealed about her character.

Watch the Beast trailer here

Beast songs

The film created a lot of buzz among the audience as it wowed them with its foot-tapping songs. The recently released song from the film was Jolly O Gymkhana, which was indeed a special one as it was Vijay who crooned it. The song took inspiration from Goa Trance music and saw Vijay and Pooja Hegde groove to its beats.

Apart from this, it was Arabic Kuthu that stole fans' hearts with its beats and moves. The song became the trend online and several actors including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and fans took on the challenge on social media. The music video saw the actors in glamourous attire as they took the dance floor and nailed some intricate moves.

Beast release date

The upcoming film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will hit the big screens on April 13, 2022. A fun fact about this film is that it is a milestone for both the lead actors. It will mark Vijay's 65th film in the industry, while it will be Pooja Hegde's first Tamil movie in nine years. The film is backed by Sun Pictures and fans eagerly wait to see their fan-favourite actors sharing the screen.

Image: Twitter/@sunpictures