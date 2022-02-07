'Beast': Makers Drop Promo Clip Of Vijay-Pooja Hegde Starrer's 1st Single 'Arabic Kuthu'

Makers of Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast are leaving no stone unturned in piquing fans curiosity ahead of the film's April 2022 release date. After releasing posters showcasing Vijay's intense avatar, makers have dropped the promo clip of the film's first track Arabic Kuthu, and announced its release date.

Promo clip of Beast's first track 'Arabic Kuthu' out

Taking to their Twitter handle on Monday, February 7, Sun Pictures dropped the promo clip announcing that the full song will be out on February 14. The interesting clip showcases makers discussing the conception of the track, and concludes with a teaser of the melody. Take a look.

Billed as a black comedy, the film has been written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar while Sun Pictures is bankrolling it. Beast comes as the 65th film of Vijay's career and also Pooja Gegde's first film in Tamil cinema in nine years. Apart from the leading duo, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley, and Bjorn Surrao will also appear in pivotal roles.

More on Pooja and Thalapathy Vijay's work front

Vijay will appear in a bilingual project tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, which is set to mark his entry into Telugu cinema. Touted to be a family-oriented tale, Dil Raju will be bankrolling it. Meanwhile, Pooja will take on a role in Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, with the project being helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film is touted to be a comedy and will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez in a pivotal role.

The actor is also awaiting the release of Acharya, in which she stars alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, as well as Kajal Aggarwal. The film has faced multiple postponements owing to the COVID pandemic, and will now release on April 29, 2022.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@THALAPATHYVIJAY_OFFICIAL