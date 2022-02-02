Prabhas, Pooja Hegde Starrer Radhe Shyam's Release Date Announced; Check Details

The entertainment industry is one of the industries that was largely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. While a plethora of films had already experienced delays, the sudden increase in the COVID-19 cases by the end of 2021 emerged as another problem. As a result, many filmmakers had to postpone the release of their films. As the count of cases have come down and governments of several states have eased curbs and have given permission to several public places, including cinema halls, to reopen. South star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is also one of the films that faced delay due to the pandemic. As the makers postponed the release of the film in December, they recently announced its new release date.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas recently announced the new release date of his much-awaited romance drama Radhe Shyam. The actor shared a poster that featured a ship sinking into the sea. The poster read, "Witness the biggest was between love & destiny." Sharing the poster, the actor revealed the film will arrive in theatres on March 11, 2022. Prabhas fans showered him with love and best wishes and expressed how they cannot wait to watch the film.

Details about Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam is a multilingual romance drama helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is set in 1970s and features Prabhas as Vikramaditya and Pooja Hegde as his ladylove Prerna. The film's trailer gave a glimpse into the intense love story between Vikramaditya and Prerna, which later unfolds into some never-seen-before drama.

As per PTI, Prabhas shared his thoughts on the upcoming film and revealed what would amaze the viewers the most. During the trailer launch event, the Bahubali star said, "'Radhe Shyam' is a love story but (many other elements) are also there. There are many twists and turns in the film and I hope you will enjoy it. I think the climax would be a highlight."

Apart from the coming of age drama, Prabhas has several films in his kitty. The actor will soon star in Salaar, Adipurush and Spirit. He will also share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the upcoming film Project K.

Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas