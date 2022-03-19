'Beast': Makers Release Music Video Of 'Jolly O Gymkhana' Crooned By Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Beast, which is scheduled to hit the big screens in April 2022. The film's first single, Arabic Kuthu gained heaps of love and praise, and the makers have now released the second song, Jolly O Gymkhana from the upcoming film. What makes this song special is that it has been crooned by none other than the lead actor himself, Thalapathy Vijay.

Jolly O Gymkhana crooned by Thalapathy Vijay out now

Beast songs have been creating a buzz ever since the film's first single Arabic Kuthu was released, which piqued fans' interest in the upcoming numbers. The new song Jolly O Gymkhana takes inspiration from Goa Trance music and its foot-tapping beats have won the hearts of fans. The actor himself and everyone around him can be seen grooving to the upbeat track as they wear floral attire. Pooja Hegde is also seen in the music video as she sets the dance floor ablaze with her moves. With the song being sung by Thalapathy Vijay, the lyrics have been penned down by Ku Karthik.

Watch Jolly O Gymkhana music video here

Beast first single Arabic Kuthu

On the occasion of Valentine's Day 2022, the Beast makers took the opportunity to release the music video of the much-awaited first single, Arabic Kuthu. The song saw the leading duo dazzling and glamourous outfits and taking the dance floor. The song became a huge success and also became a viral trend online. Several fans and followers and actors including Samantha Ruth Prabhu as well have hopped onto the trend of the upbeat number.

Beast release date

The upcoming film has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will hit the big screens in April 2022. The Tamil film is special to the leading duo as it will be Pooja Hegde's first in the last nine years and will also mark Vijay's 65th film of his career. The film has been produced by Sun Pictures and fans can't wait to see Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde sharing the screen in the film.

