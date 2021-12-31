'Beast': Makers Unveil New Poster & Release Date Of Thalapathy Vijay's Upcoming Actioner

After the global success of the action-thriller flick Master, iconic Tamil star Vijay is all set to deliver a power-packed performance in his upcoming actioner titled Beast. The film, also starring Pooja Hegde in the lead role, garnered major hype since its announcement. Fueling the anticipation of the fans, the makers have now unveiled a new poster of the movie.

'Beast' new poster

As the entire world is immersed in the preparations to welcome the new year 2022 and bidding adieu to 2021, Thalapathy Vijay's fans have more reasons to celebrate as the makers of Beast released a new poster of the film. Sun Pictures took to their official social media handle to share the new poster of the film as well the release date of the hotly buzzed actioner. The announcement was made on the occasion of New Year's Eve.

In the poster, the 47-year-old actor is appeared to be buried with a few cuts on his face as he donned a pensive look on his face. The dark-themed poster was released with the film's release date which is set for April next year. The poster was shared with the caption, ''Happy New Year Nanba From team #Beast @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja @manojdft @Nirmalcuts @anbariv #BeastFromApril''

More on Thalapathy Vijay's 65th film 'Beast'

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film will mark Thalapthy Vijay's 65th film of his career. The movie will also mark Pooja Hegde's first film in Tamil cinema in nine years. Talking about the movie, the 31-year-old actor shared her thoughts on the film whilst marking the wrap of her shooting. She stated,

"It's been great working for Beast and an absolute pleasure to be on the set. We have laughed so much making the film and I hope you laugh as well. It's going to be a typical Nelson-style and Vijay Sir-style entertainer. It's been great to be on the set because everyone was just lively. It was like a vacation while shooting for the film. Sadly, today's my last day for Beast. It's a shoot wrap for my portion. So, see you in the theatres."

