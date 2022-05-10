'Beast' OTT Release Date: What Time Is Vijay, Pooja Hegde-starrer Releasing On Netflix?

Tamil superstar Vijay was last seen in the action-drama Beast directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, in which he took on the lead role alongside Pooja Hegde. The film is now all set to make its digital premiere on the popular ongoing streaming platform Netflix and will be available to view from May 11. Fans are over the moon with the news and can't wait to watch Beast online.

Beast OTT release date

The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Beast OTT release date was recently announced and fans rejoyced about the news on social media. Netflix announced Beast would hit the digital screens on May 11, 2022, and would be available for fans to watch in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Can you feel the POWER💥TERROR💥FIRE💥BECAUSE BEAST ARRIVES ON NETFLIX ON MAY 11 💪 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. pic.twitter.com/7M5uuvlnsA — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 4, 2022

What time is Beast releasing on Netlix

The Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer is likely to release at midnight on May 11, 2022, and will be available for fans to enjoy in the comfort of their homes. The film witnesses a terrorist attack at a mall, in which Veera, played by Thalapathy Vijay, who is an Indian RAW agent is also present. The officials outside manage to establish contact with him, as he strives to bring civilians to safety.

The team of the film recently celebrated the success of the film as the lead actor hosted a special dinner for them. Director Nelson Dilipkumar penned down a note of gratitude as he thanked his team for the work they put into the film. He thanked Vijay for his 'love and support' and stated he was 'honoured' to have worked with him.

He wrote, "Thank you Vijay sir for hosting us. It was a fun-filled and memorable evening with the whole team. I take this moment to thank Vijay sir for his love and support. You were a charm to work with sir. I am truly honoured & I shall cherish this experience for life. Your charisma and superstardom has taken this film all the way Sir. Thank you Sun Pictures, Mr. Kalanithi Maran, Ms. Kavya Moran for the huge opportunity & bringing this film together. All of this would not have been possible without our wonderful cast & crew. You guys were a blast to work with. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the audience for breaking the barriers and showering us with love & support. As always you all have stood with Vijay sir and the whole team and made this film a grand success. Cheers!"

Image: Instagram/@sunpictures