The entire film industry is buzzing with excitement over the release of the Tamil action thriller film Beast starring Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Aparna Das in pivotal roles. Set to release on April 13, 2022, the film has garnered major hype as fans rush to the ticket windows to pre-book the tickets. With only a few days left for the grand release, the team and cast of Beast have ramped up promotions.

Recently, to celebrate actor Aparna Das' birthday, Vijay, who will be seen in the lead role of Veera Raghavan took the entire cast on a fun-filled car ride in his Rolls Royce. The video of the same made rounds on the internet as fans enjoyed watching the entire cast having fun and enjoying themselves together. Talking about the same, Pooja Hegde talked about the car ride and her experience with riding in the car driven by Vijay himself.

On April 11, the 31-year-old conducted a brief '#AskPoojaHegde' session with her fans on Twitter and answered a few questions of curious fans. One of the fans asked her, ''About the rolls royce ride which is been trending all over today ! Your experience mam,'' Answering the question, the actor revealed that she had fun and felt privileged to be given a ride by Vijay. She also commended the car for its speed.

Pooja Hegde said, ''The Rolls Royce ride was a lot of fun. It was Aparna's birthday that day and we had a lot of fun sitting in his car which was like a plane. It wasn't like a car and we had a lot of fun. And of course, to be driven by Vijay sir was amazing.''

In the video uploaded by Das, actors Sathish, Pooja Hegde Aparna Das along with director Nelson Dilipkumar were seen having fun together while Vijay drove them around. Filmed by Sathish, the brief video showed the cast being excited and cheering on the actor while Vijay simply smiled and waved at the camera.

Meanwhile, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast revolves around a military officer, who fights off a bunch of goons in a mall while ensuring the safety of the civilians.

