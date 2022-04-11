'Beast': Vijay Takes Co-stars Pooja Hegde, Aparna Das On A Fun Car Ride Ahead Of Release

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Beast, which will hit the big screens on April 13, 2022. Vijay recently decided to do something fun with the cast of his upcoming film ahead of its release and a video of the same made its way online. The actor was seen taking his co-stars and director Nelson Dilipkumar on a fun-filled car ride.

Thalapathy Vijay takes Beast co-stars on a fun car ride

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited action-packed film, Vijay took his co-stars including Aparna Das, Sathish, Pooja Hegde and director Nelson Dilipkumar on a ride in his car. The fun video was uploaded by Aparna Das, and Vijay could be seen driving a Rolls Royce, as Sathish shot the video and introduced him to his fans and followers. The actor also looked at the camera and smiled from ear to ear as he waved out to everyone. His Beast team could be seen cheering him on and seemed to be having a great time together. Watch the video here.

The Beast songs are what have been taking the internet by storm, with each of them reaching about a million views in no time. The most recently released some from the film is Beast Mode, which showed Vijay in an intense and powerful avatar. The music video also gave fans a glimpse into the film and they could not wait to watch the movie on the big screen.

Beast release date

The upcoming Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer is all set to hit the big screens on April 13, 2022 and fans can't wait to see the duo share the screen in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. In the recently released trailer of the film, Vijay can be seen stepping into the shoes of a military officer, who happens to be inside a mall when it is taken over by goons. He takes on the goons who try to hijack the mall and aims to ensure the safety of civilians. Pooja Hegde was also seen in the short clip, but fans eagerly wait to see what her role entails.

Watch the Beast trailer here

Image: Instagram/@aparna.das1, Twitter/@sunpictures