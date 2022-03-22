'Beast': Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Gets April 2022 Release Date; To Clash With 'KGF 2'

Veteran actor Thalapathy Vijay and south sensation Pooja Hegde are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited actioner Beast and the makers of the film recently took to social media to give both the actros' fandom some exciting news. They announced that the film is slated to hit the big screens on April 13, 2022, and fans' excitement knows no bounds. The film will be helmed by Nelson Dilpkumar and its recently released music videos grabbed the attention of fans and piqued their interest in the forthcoming film.

The makers of the Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer took to social media on March 22 and broke the exciting news to their fans online. The much-awaited film will get its theatrical release on April 13, 2022, and fans can't wait to see the fan-favourite duo on the big screen. The upcoming movie will mark Thalapathy Vijay's 65th in the industry and will be Pooja's first Tamil film in nine years.

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is set to release only one day before the release of Yash-starrer magnum opus KGF 2. The Prashanth Neel directorial will hit the big screens on April 14 and will clash with Beast at the box office. The film will also star Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash and many others and is touted to be a period action drama.

Apart from clashing with KGF 2 at the box office, Beast will also clash with Laal Singh Chaddha, which is slated to release on April 14. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the company released a statement announcing the release date of the movie as they wrote, "Aamir Khan Productions' Laal Singh Chaddha's release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film."

The film will also be released only a day before Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's sports drama Jersey. Shahid had earlier taken to Twitter to announce the release of the film after it was postponed on several occasions. Announcing the news to his fans, he wrote, "So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres."

So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 15, 2022

