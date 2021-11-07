Bhagyashree Groves To 'Tittar Bittar' From Son's Film Meenakshi Sundareshwar; Watch

The Maine Pyar Kiya actor, Bhagyashree headed to Instagram and posted a video of herself grooving to a song from her son, Abhimanyu Dassani's latest release, Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The actor could be seen dancing to Tittar Bittar with other members of the family and seemed to be enjoying herself. Meenakshi Sundareshwar released on Netflix on November 5 and also stars Sanya Malhotra and is a quirky love story about a married couple trying to cope with the complexities of a long-distance relationship.

Bhagyashree donned an elegant orange and purple saree as she danced to the song from her son's latest release. She paired the saree with beautiful jewellery and smiled from ear to ear as she enjoyed dancing to the number. She wrote in the caption "#MeenakshiSundareshwar Has got everyone grooving to #tittarbittar Let love bloom."

During Diwali, the actor posted a picture with Abhimanyu Dassani and announced his first Netflix film with pride and joy. She titled the picture, "New year, new beginnings" and posed with her son. The two donned traditional wear and they posed for the camera. She encouraged people who have not yet watched the film to do so with a loved one. She wrote, "My son's first Netflix film #MeenakshiSundareshwar released today. Thank you all for pouring in so much love. If you haven't watched it yet, cuddle up with your loved one, get some popcorn and fall in love again. Thank you all for your blessings. Naye saal ki shubhkamanaye."

The trailer of the film was released a few weeks before it premiered on Netflix and fans could not wait to watch it. The trailer saw a new age couple, played by Sanya and Abhimanyu, and revolved around their marriage and the complexities it came with. The trailer perfectly portrayed the bond the couple shared with each other and the attempts they make to work their marriage despite the distance between them. The trailer gave viewers a glimpse into the characters' lives as it saw Abhimanyu take on the role of an engineer, while Sanya is a die-hard fan of superstar Rajinikanth. The two begin a new journey together, but insecurity and misunderstandings creep in when they are forced to live apart. The film is about how they overcome it all.

(Image: Instagram/@Bhagyashree, @abhimanyu)