Last Updated:

'Meenakshi Sundareshwar': Sanya Malhotra Over The Moon As Film Receives 8.7/10 IMDb Rating

Sanya Malhotra was over the moon on Saturday as her latest Netflix release, 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' received a whopping 8.7/10 IMDb rating.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Image: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_


Sanya Malhotra was over the moon on Saturday as her latest Netflix release, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, received an 8.7/10 IMDb rating. Helmed by Vivek Soni, the film premiered on the online streaming platform on November 5. Also starring Abhimanyu Dassani, the film is a unique and quirky love story about a married couple trying to cope with the complexities of a long-distance relationship.

Sanya Malhotra celebrates Meenakshi Sundareshwar's IMDb rating

Sanya Malhotra, who plays one of the lead roles in the film, posted an image on her Instagram account to show her fans and followers the IMDb rating that her latest release, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, received. The image had the words, 'Love at its simplest and best', and featured Abhimanyu Dassani's character lifting her up in his arms. The actor added several heart emojis and joint-hand emoticons as she celebrated the film's rating.

The trailer of the film released a few weeks before it premiered on Netflix and fans could not wait to watch it. The trailer saw a new age couple, played by Sanya and Abhimanyu, and revolved around their marriage. The trailer perfectly portrayed the bond the couple shared with each other and the attempts they make to work their marriage despite the distance between them.

READ | Sanya Malhotra mourns death of her pet; Pays tribute to 'sweet angel' with adorable videos

Watch the trailer here

The trailer gave viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the characters in the film. It saw Abhimanyu take on the role of an engineer, who never gives up once he sets his mind on something, while Sanya is a die-hard fan of superstar Rajinikanth. The two begin a new journey together, but insecurity and misunderstandings creep in when they are forced to live apart.

READ | Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani starrer 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' gets a release date

In a media statement, Sanya mentioned that doing a film for Netflix was like a 'homecoming' for her, after her hit films on the platform including Ludo and Pagglait. She also mentioned that working with her co-stars and the director has been a 'great experience'.

READ | 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar': Netflix releases 'Matrimony' trailers of Sanya Malhotra starrer

She also expressed her joy about the film having a global audience post its release and mentioned that Meenakshi Sundareshwar 'offers something for everybody'. She was confident that the film would be an appealing one regardless of localities.

READ | 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' teaser out; Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu look cool as new-age couple

Image: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_

READ | 'Meenakshi Sundereshwar' trailer launch: Sanya Malhotra reveals why she chose the script

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Sanya Malhotra, Purnendu Bhattacharya
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com