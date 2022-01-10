South Indian actor Bhavana Menon who has been a part of various Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films, courageously opened up about her alleged assault case. The actor took to her Instagram account and issued a statement where she narrated her journey ‘from being a victim to becoming a survivor” and how she overcame it.

For the unversed, the actor’s alleged assault case involves Mollywood actor Dileep. The incident took place in February 2017, when Bhavana was allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by four men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress. Malayalam actor Dileep was accused of plotting the abduction and sexual assault due to alleged personal enmity with the actress. Various media reports also claimed that Dileep had allegedly paid men to abduct and assault the actor, and even ordered them to take videos of the assault, to exact revenge on her.

After almost five years, the actor opened up about the trauma she faced all these years. Sharing her story of misery, the actor wrote, “This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For 5 years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me.”

Further, in the note, Bhavana mentioned how several attempts were made to humiliate, silence her, and how she decided to boldly moved ahead and raise her voice. “Though I am not the one who has committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence, and isolate me. But at such times I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive. Now when I hear so many voices speak up for me I know that I am not alone in this fight for justice.” At last, she concluded the note and sought justice against the ‘wrongdoers’ and ensured that no one gets to go through the pain she has gone through. “To see justice prevail, to get wrongdoers punished, and to ensure no one else goes through such an ordeal again, I shall continue this journey. For all those who are standing with me – a heartfelt thank you for your love.”

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police Crime Branch on Sunday registered another case against accused actor Dileep and five others for allegedly conspiring an attack on the investigating officers. This comes after director Balachandra Kumar made explosive revelations through media about Dileep in connection with the actress' sexual assault case.

IMAGE: PTI/Instagram/Bhavzmenon