Bhavana Returns To Tamil Cinema After 13 Years, Announces The Door On Birthday

Celebrating her 37th birthday today (June 6), Bhavana has made an exciting announcement. After a hiatus of 13 years, she is ready to make a comeback to the Tamil film industry. The occasion holds special significance as she revealed her return through a horror film. Notably, the movie, titled The Door, holds personal connections for Bhavana, as it is directed by her brother, Jaiiddev, and produced by her husband, Naveen Rajan.

To mark Bhavana's birthday, the filmmakers released the first-look poster of the film. The captivating poster showcases Bhavana standing in front of an ancient house with a blood-stained wooden door. Adding to the eerie ambiance, wounded hands emerge from within the door, arousing curiosity. The poster, with its sepia-tinged backdrop and subtle grayscale tones, offers a glimpse into the captivating blend of horror and suspense that awaits the audience.

(Poster of The Door featuring Bhavana | Image: Bhavana/Instagram)

The Door: A thriller with a touch of horror

Bhavana is returning to Tamil Cinema after 13 years | (Image: Bhavana/Instagram)

According to director Jaiiddev, The Door is an enthralling thriller that incorporates elements of horror. The filming for the movie wrapped up a few months ago, and the team is currently in the final stages of post-production. Although there is contemplation regarding a theatrical release, the ultimate decision rests with Naveen, the film's producer.

Furthermore, the filmmaker shared plans to release the movie in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. It features a talented cast including Ganesh Venkatram, Jayaprakash, Nandhu, Sriranjini, Kapil Velavan, Priya Venkat, and Sindhooriy, among others. Goutham G handles the cinematography, Varun Unni composes the songs, and Athul Vijay serves as the editor for the film.

Bhavana's career tragectory

Bhavana's last Tamil film was Aasal alongside Ajith Kumar | (Image: Bhavana/Instagram)

Bhavana's last appearance in Tamil cinema was in the film Aasal, alongside Ajith Kumar. However, she was last seen in the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu. As she prepares to make her comeback to Tamil industry with The Door, fans eagerly await her performance and the spine-chilling journey that lies ahead.