Ajith Kumar Covers India, Nepal, Bhutan On Bike; Next Leg Of Tour To Start In November

Ajith Kumar has completed his bike tour. The Thunivu star not just covered Indian states on a bike but also the neighbouring countries Nepal and Bhutan. Actor's manager Suresh Chandra, on his Twitter handle, informed Ajith's fans about the bike tour. He also revealed that the actor will kick-start the next leg of his world tour in November.

"Having ridden across Challenging Terrains and facing extreme weather conditions. Ajith has ridden across every Indian state n has covered Nepal n Bhutan aswell. Next leg of world tour to begin in Nov 2023 (sic)," read the tweet. He also shared a picture of Ajith enjoying the meal. He was dressed in his biking gear.

Havind ridden across Challenging Terrains and facing extreme weather conditions. Ajith has ridden across every Indian state n has covered Nepal n Bhutan aswell.

Next leg of world tour to begin in Nov 2023#AjithKumarWorldTour#AKWorldRideformutualrespect pic.twitter.com/aeSuBYDGp9 — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) May 9, 2023

More about Ajith Kumar's bike tour

Ajith Kumar has been busy with his bike tour. A few days ago, the Tamil star was spotted in Nepal cooking and enjoying a meal at a local restaurant. In a separate instance, he was seen enjoying a meal at a local food joint and even posed with his fans before leaving for his next destination.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that the Valimai star wanted to document his world tour on camera. The documentary would reportedly be directed by Nirav Shah. "Ajith Kumar wants to document his world tour on the camera, as it’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime achievement. Every leg of the tour will be captured to perfection by Nirav Shah," a source revealed.



Ajith Kumar's movies

Ajith was last seen in Thunivu, which was released earlier this year. It was helmed by H Vinoth and also starred Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Ajay and Veena in pivotal roles. Thunivu received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. However, it was a commercial success.

Next, Ajith will be seen in Vidaa Muyarchi. It is said to be an action-thriller, helmed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the upcoming film.