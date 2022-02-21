'Bheemla Nayak' Actor Pawan Kalyan Trips And Falls After Fan Attempts To Hug Him; Watch

Actor Pawan Kalyan recently suffered a fall while addressing a huge crowd of ardent fans in Narasapuram, West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The visit reportedly comes after he extended his support to local fishermen to fight against G.O. 217 and showed willingness to discuss the ongoing issue with them. On the other hand, the actor is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film with Samyuktha Menon titled Bheemla Nayak.

Considering the massive fan following of the superstar, who is also the younger brother of veteran actor Chiranjeevi, the actor met with a huge crowd on his visit. However, during his entry, the actor suffered a fall after a fan attempted to get close to him. The video of the same has been making rounds on the internet as worried fans raised questions over the security posted around the popular actor in public places.

Pawan Kalyan suffers a fall

As mentioned earlier, the video has gone viral on social media where the Powerstar can be seen waving at the crowd from his van. To get a better view of his ardent fans following his van, the 50-year-old stood up on his van and addressed them. However, an eager fan managed to climb the car and went for a hug which caused Pawan Kalyan to trip and fall atop his van. As seen in the video, the seasoned actor appeared unfazed by the act. However, after the incident, he managed to stand up immediately as he continued greeting his fans.

No matter how many times he fall, he will RISE again. #PawanKalyan #JSPForAP_Fishermen pic.twitter.com/cYl46OFtxr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) February 20, 2022

More on Bheemla Nayak

The upcoming action-drama serves as a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Samyuktha Menon, the film also stars Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen in significant roles. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film is scheduled to be released on February 25.

Image: Twitter/@ManobalaV/leaderpawankalyan.k