'Bheemla Nayak': Pawan Kalyan-starrer's Trailer Launch Set For Feb 21; Know All About It

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are currently all-set for the release of their much-awaited Telugu film Bheemla Nayak, which is set to hit the big screens on February 25, 2022. The makers of the film announced on Saturday that the trailer of the movie will be launched on February 21 and piqued the interest of fans. The teaser of the film was recently released and made fans eager to know what their favourite stars will do on the big screen.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak trailer

The makers of the film took to their official Twitter account on Saturday and announced that the Bheemla Nayak trailer would be launched on February 21, Monday. The tweet read, "A peek into the Ultimate face-off of DUTY and POWER. #BheemlaNayakTrailerStorm from 21st Feb"

All about Bheemla Nayak

The upcoming film will be the official Telugu remake of the popular Malayalam film Ayyapanum Koshiyum, which saw Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The film will be directed by Saagar Chandra and Pawan Kalyan will step into the shoes of Bheemla Nayak, while Rana Daggubati will play the role of Daniel Shekar. The film will be all about the leading duo facing off against one another and will also star Nitya Menen and Samyuktha as the female leads.

The teaser of the film saw Rana Daggubati in a powerful look and he appeared to be playing a goon on-screen. He was seen in a black kurta as he stood on the bonnet of a car and gave the local people instructions. Although the teaser did not feature Pawan Kalyan, fans can't wait to see the duo go head-to-head on the big screen.

The latest poster of the film gave fans a glimpse into Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's characters. It featured the duo giving the camera a fierce look and Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak could be seen dressed as a police official. He could be seen with an axe in his hand as he stood alongside Daggubati's character, Daniel Shekar, who donned a kurta and white Lungi, as he stood tall with sunglasses and a cigarette in his mouth.