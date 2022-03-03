'Bheemla Nayak' Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Steady After Rs 100 Crore Mark

The ongoing weekend has been impressive for the Indian film industry after the third wave of the COVID-19 had led to postponements for numerous films. While Bollywood's Gangubai Kathiawadi has been making headlines with its performance at the box office, Telugu movie Bheemla Nayak and Tamil film Valimai have already grossed higher figures, with both the films hitting the Rs 100-crore club before the conclusion of the first week.

As far as the Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak is concerned, the collections on the weekdays have also been good after a tremendous weekend. On Day 6, the film collected Rs 6 crore at the box office.

'Bheemla Nayak' Day 6 box office collections

Bheemla Nayak, as per a report by Pinkvilla, collected the lowest figure of its theatrical run, Rs 6 crore, on Wednesday, March 2. The total collections of the action film now stand at Rs 107.25 crore in India.

The movie had taken a thunderous opening with Rs 36 crore, on Friday, and the collections over the next two days were also good at Rs 21.50 crore and Rs 22.50 crore.

The box office then dropped on Monday with Rs 9.25 crore coming in, but the film then showed another jump as Rs 12.25 crore was collected, aided by the Mahashivrati holiday across the country on Tuesday, March 1.

The film managed to do better than some of the other films in the pandemic, which had dropped significantly after the weekend performance. The film is likely to earn over Rs 110 crore at the box office in week 1, and this figure could hit Rs 130 crore by the end of the second weekend, the report added.

Bheemla Nayak plot, cast & crew

Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of 2020 Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead roles, and adapted from well-known director Trivikram Srinivas. The movie is directed by Saagar K Chandra.

The plot revolves around the face-off between a cop and a politician's son after the arrest of the latter. The movie also stars Nithya Menen in the role of Pawan Kalyan's wife, and Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, and Murali Sharma among others.