One often sees films of Pawan Kalyan having the focus completely on the actor, with his dialogues and action scenes being the talking point. In a break from the norm, he is seen sharing screen space with another star, Rana Daggubati, in the latest release Bheemla Nayak.

Rana, who achieved the biggest success of his career with a multi-starrer Baahubali and gave hits like Housefull 4, will once again seek to excel in a role where he has to live up to the on-screen persona of his co-star.

The film released on Friday, and the initial response at the box office seem to be impressive. While there are no official figures released by the makers or the trade experts, the film is said to have earned around at least Rs 35 crore on opening day across the world.

Bheemla Nayak Day 1 box office collections

Bheemla Nayak, as per a report on Filmibeat, collected Rs 26 crore in the Telugu-speaking regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Friday. The overall collection of the film across the world is Rs 34 crore, the report added.

As per another report, by Sacnilk, the India Box Office collection of Bheemla Nayak is Rs 36 crore. The worldwide gross of the movie is said to be Rs 42 crore. The film has collected a record Rs 11.85 crore in the Nizam area, the report added.

Not just in India, the film also has been creating an impact abroad. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an update over the performance of the movie in Australia, where it debuted at No 6 with Rs 83.22 lakh collection.

He had earlier stated that the film, alongwith Tamil film Valimai, were off to an 'earth-shattering' start and that it was 'expected to set new records, new benchmarks'.

'BHEEMLA NAYAK', 'VALIMAI': EARTH-SHATTERING START...

⭐ #Tamil film #Valimai has set new records on Day 1 in #TamilNadu. Is on a record-smashing spree.

⭐ #Telugu film #BheemlaNayak embarks on a mind-boggling start in #Telugu states. Expected to set new records, new benchmarks. pic.twitter.com/EuLni2SKex — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2022

Bheemla Nayak plot & crew

Bheemla Nayak has been directed by Saagar K Chandra, with screenplay and dialogues being penned by veteran filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. it is the official remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The plot revolves around the clash between a cop and a politician's son after the officer arrests him.

The film also stars Nithya Menen, Murli Sharma, Samyuktha Menon and Samuthirakani, among others.