'Bheemla Nayak' Day 2 Box Office: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati Film Continues Great Run

The Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati combination with Bheemla Nayak seem to be working wonders at the box office. The film had taken an impressive opening, and it has now continued its run on the second day as well.

Though there are conflicting reports on the figures, the film has succeeded in crossing the Rs 50 crore-mark in worldwide collections in just two days. The action film, as per reports, enjoyed a day 2 collection in excess of Rs 20 crore.

Bheemla Nayak Day 2 box office collections

The total worldwide collections of Bheemla Nayak , as per a report on Filmibeat, stand at Rs 56.50 crore. This was aided by collections of Rs 13 crore in the Telugu-speaking states Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Day 2. The film also did well overseas, as Rs 6.85 crore came in from the screenings held abroad, the report added.

The movie, as per a report on Sacnilk, collected Rs 22.70 crore across India on Saturday. The report stated that the worldwide gross stood at Rs 65.80 crore. It also stated that Rs 14 crore was collected from overseas regions, including $1 million (Rs 7.50 crore) from the United States of America alone.

Tollywood stars go gaga over Bheemla Nayak

The collections of the film has delighted some of the stars of the Telugu film industry.

Veterans like Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh put out special tweets to congratulate the Bheemla Nayak team on the success. The former termed the performance as 'thumping', while the latter called the opening as 'humongous'. Venkatesh used the term 'magnificence' and 'blitz' respectively for the characters Bheemla Nayak, played by Pawan Kalyan, and Daniel Shekhar, played by Rana Daggubati.

Some like Mahesh Babu also reviewed the movie. The Tollywood star termed it as 'riveting, intense and electrifying!' and called Pawan Kalyan's performance as 'blazing' and of Rana Daggubati as 'sensational.' He also praised the writing by Trivikram as 'sharp and brilliant' and the 'best in recent times', while terming the cinematography by Ravi K Chandran as 'stunning' and the music by Thaman S as 'sensational.'

Rana Daggubati also expressed his delight over the praises for the film, expressing his gratitude to the producers, Trivikram, the director Saagar K Chandra and Pawan Kalyan.