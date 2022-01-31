'Bheemla Nayak' Makers Block Two Release Dates For Pawan Kalyan Starrer Amid COVID

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited Telugu film titled Bheemla Nayak. The makers of the film took to their Twitter account on Monday and announced that two release dates have been locked for the film, owing to the COVID situation in the county. Fans are extremely excited about the release of the film and can't wait to see the much-loved actors share the screen.

Bheemla Nayak blocks two release dates

The makers of Bheemla Nayak took to social media to make an important announcement about the release of the upcoming film. They mentioned that they are committed to making the film a 'massive theatrical experience' for the audience as they released a statement about the same. It was earlier announced that the film would release on February 25, but a backup date for its release has also been set, which is April 1, 2022.

They wrote, "As we have always promised, Bheemla Nayak will be a Massive Theatrical Experience. So, we have to wait for the pandemic to subside for presenting it in the theatres for you all. We intend to release the film on 25th February 2022, or 1st April 2022, whenever the situation improves."

The makers of the film recently shared an all-new poster of the upcoming flick on the occasion of Makar Sankranti 2022. Rana Daggubati, who will take on the role of Daniel Shekar in the film shared the new poster that also featured Pawan Kalyan's fierce character, Bheemla Nayak, who was seen with an axe in his hand. Daggubati on the other hand was seen in a brown kurta and white Lungi as he wore sunglasses and had a cigarette in his mouth. He captioned the post, "Sankranti greetings to you and your family members! Team Bheemla Nayak."

Bheemla Nayak will be the official Telugu remake of the popular Malayalam film Ayyapanum Koshiyum. The film saw Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran take on the lead roles. Directed by Saagar Chandra, Bheemla Nayak will be all about Bheemla, Pawan Kalyan's character who is an upright man, who strives to go good and uphold justice. The film will see heaps of action sequences and fans await its theatrical release.