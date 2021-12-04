'Bheemla Nayak': Tune Into The Film's Essence With Lyrical Video Of 'Adavi Thalli Maata'

Superstar Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati will have an intense face-off in the upcoming action thriller Bheemla Nayak, which has piqued fans' curiosity for a long time now. With its title track, Lala Bheemla and Antha Ishtam becoming raging hits among the audiences, makers have now released the lyrical video of its fourth track, titled Adavi Thalli Maata. The latest track is being billed as the 'essence' of Bheemla Nayak, and its intense tune and stills establish the film to be high on action and thrill.

The track, which is sung by Kummari Durgavva and Sahiti Chaganti, opens up with Kalyan fierce avatar as he rides a motorcycle. It further pans to Rana sitting behind the bars, and other characters embroiled in intense moments. Composed by S.S. Thaman, the edited still of Pawan, Rana Nithya Menen, and Samyukta Menon will surely captivate the audiences.

Bheemla Nayak's song Adavi Thalli Maata released

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, December 4, the Baahubali star shared a 50-second teaser and wrote," Tune into the #EssenceOfBheemlaNayak - అడవి తల్లి మాట ❤️#AdaviThalliMaataSong Out Now." Take a look.

Earlier last month, makers released the foot-tapping track Lala Bheemla, giving a glimpse of Pawan Kalyan in a police officer getup and also in mass avatar in Lungi. The track, which was released on the occasion of lyricist, dialogue writer, Trivikram’s birthday, comprises hair-raising visuals, powerful lyrics and energetic singing. Unveiling the track, composer S Thaman wrote," “#SoundOfBheemla Is here My love & Respect to Our MASS #leader Shri #PowerStar @PawanKalyangaaru & Our dear director Shri #Trivikram gaaru #HBDTrivikram #BheemlaNayakThirdSingle #BheemlaNayakMusic #BheemlaNayak VOLUME UP”."

More about Bheemla Nayak

The forthcoming Telugu film is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit flick, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was directed by Sachy and starred Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The film has been bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. Bheemla Nayak is scheduled for release during Sankranthi, 2022. Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, it has been bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. The film's musical score has been taken care of by S Thaman, while cinematography and editing are performed by Ravi K. Chandran and Naveen Nooli respectively.

