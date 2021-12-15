Rana Daggubati Looks Aggressive As Daniel Shekar In New Teaser Of Bheemla Nayak

The makers of the upcoming film, Bheemla Nayak on Wednesday released a special character teaser marking the occasion of Rana Daggubati's birthday, as the actor takes on the role of Daniel Shekar, an aggressive natured and well-influenced man in the upcoming actioner.

In the movie, Daniel Shekar will be at loggerheads with Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's CI Bheemla Nayak. The key element of the film revolves around the face-off between Bheemla Nayak and Daniel Shekar. Alongside the duo, the movie, Bheemla Nayak also stars Nitya Menen and Samyuktha as the female leads. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on 12th January 2022.

Sithara Entertainments wishes Rana Daggubati a very happy birthday

Bheemla Nayak, directed by Sadaar Chandra is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Veteran director Trivikram will be penning the screenplay and dialogues for the movie and Sithara Entertainments banner is bankrolling the film. The producers, wishing Rana on Twitter, tweeted, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our Raging DANIEL SHEKAR.

Taking to the Twitter handle, Sithara Entertainment has also wished Rana on his birthday. The post had the caption, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our Raging DANIEL SHEKAR ~ @RanaDaggubati An Epic Clash awaits, in theatres 12 Jan 2022."

Rana Daggubati garnered a nationwide fanbase after his portrayal of antagonist Bhallaldev in the iconic movie Bahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Though he played the role of a villain, he gained the same level of popularity as lead actor Prabhas, who played the protagonist Bahubali. Rana also described this film as career-defining. As per the demand of the character, Rana transformed himself by working out for two hours of training every day for five months.

Rana Daggubati's upcoming projects

The Telugu actor will next be seen in Venu Udugulla's Viraata Parvam, a romantic action thriller movie, which is set to be released on 31st December 2021. After Bheemla Nayak, Daggubati's upcoming project includes K Madhu's Marthanda Varma, which is a Malayalam period-drama movie. The movie will release on 28th February 2022. The movie showcases the glory of Marthanda Varma, the famous king of Travancore.

Image: Twitter @Sithara Entertainments