'Bheeshma Parvam' Box Office: Mammootty Film Sets Record For Saturday, Chases Baahubali 2

At age 70, Mammootty is still giving the younger stars a run for their money. The veteran has stormed the box office with the collections of his latest movie Bheeshma Parvam, which seems to be working well among the audiences.

The movie registered record collections on Saturday. The film could even beat the record of the highest-grossing weekend in Kerala box office history if the response continued to be good.

Bheeshma Parvam box office collections

Bheeshma Parvam, as per a report on Pinkvilla, collected Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday in Kerala. The figure was the highest-ever registered in Kerala, beating Baahubali: The Conclusion. The SS Rajamouli movie, which is among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, had earned Rs 5.10 crore on its first Saturday in 2017.

Thoughout India, it earned Rs 5.80 crore on Saturday. The day before, it had collected Rs 4.40 crore on Friday. The film had released on Thursday and registered a collection of Rs 6.70 crore on opening day.

The 3-day total for the movie thus stands at Rs 16.90 crore.

The estimated 4-day weekend collections of the movie would be around Rs 21 crore. It is thus expected to beat Mollywood's highest-1st weekend grosser Lucifer, which had earned Rs 20 crore in 2019.

If the action movie does better that expected, it might beat the record for best opening weekend set by Baahubali: The Conclusion at Rs 21.23 crore at the Kerala box office.

The movie is also expected to touch Rs 40 crore in Kerala in its lifetime run and could go and touch Rs 50 crore, if it manages collections in excess of Rs 3 crore at the start of the weekdays.

Bheeshma Parvam was doing well abroad too, minting $500,000 in UAE. It is likely to earn $2.5-million in the Gulf area in the first weekend, the report added.

Bheeshma Parvam plot, cast, crew

Mammootty is seen in an intense action avatar, hitting his enemies with style and massy delivering one-liners and the plot revolves him protecting his family, and taking on those working against his loved ones. The movie has been directed by Amal Neerad and also stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Farhaan Faasil, Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, among others.

The film also stars late veteran actors, Nedumudi Venu and KPAC Lalitha.