'Bhola Shankar': Chiranjeevi's 1st Look From Action-drama To Be Revealed On Mahashivratri

In an interesting piece of news for all Chiranjeevi fans, the megastar's first look from his upcoming action-drama Bhola Shankar will be out on the occasion of Mahashivratri on March 1. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the entertainer will also star National-award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh as well as Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles.

The highly anticipated film was announced last year in August with a grand video showcasing Chiranjeevi and Keeethy Suresh's sibling bond as the latter tied a rakhi to Chiranjeevi. Apart from the leading trio, the ensemble cast also includes Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Pragathi, Sri Mukhi among others.

Taking to their official Instagram handle on Sunday, February 27, production banner AK Entertainments dropped the announcement about the first look release and wrote, "This Maha Shivarathri. Get ready for the MEGA VIBE of #Bholaa. MEGA @chiranjeevikonidela #BholaaShankarFirstLook on March 1st @ 9:05 AM #BholaaShankar." Take a look.

While Keerthy will be seen as Chiranjeevi's sister, Tamannaah Bhatia will be the leading lady opposite the superstar. The film's music has been curated by Mahati Swara, while Dudley is in charge of the cinematography. On the other hand, Marthand K Venkatesh has taken care of editing. The film's shooting is currently going on in full force in Hyderabad. Bhola Shankar is being bankrolled by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments along with Creative Commercials. It is expected to hit theatres next year.

More on Chiranjeevi's work front

The actor will now be seen in director Mohan Raja's film Godfather alongside Nayanthara. Billed as an intense political actioner, Godfather reportedly comes as the remake of the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster titled Lucifer and also stars Satyadev Kancharana in a pivotal role. He also has the film Acharya alongside Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde as well as Kajal Aggarwal in the pipeline.

