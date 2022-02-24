Actor Ram Charan gave a visual surprise to his father Chiranjeevi and uncle Pawan Kalyan’s fans on Thursday by sharing a video. The video proves to be a double treat for Pawan Kalyan fans ahead of his mega release Bheemla Nayak on February 25. The video showed the two megastars paying visits to each other’s film sets.

Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi had met on the sets of their upcoming movies respectively when the BTS (between-the-shots) video was taken. Pawan Kalyan and his Bheemla Nayak team had visited the sets of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Godfather, while the latter visit Kalyan on the sets of his next Bheemla Nayak.

Ram Charan unveils special BTS video featuring Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan

In the first segment of the video, when Chiranjeevi visited Bheemla Nayak’s sets, he donned the look of a prisoner for Godfather. The video showed several moments where he clicked pictures with Kalyan, who on the other hand, was dressed up in a contrasting cop attire.

Later, then, the video then showed, Kalyan visiting Chiranjeevi on Godfather sets while interacting with the team and clicking pictures with them. While sharing the video, Ram wrote, “GODFATHER and #BHEEMLANAYAK visit each other’s film sets! #BheemlaNayakOn25thFeb”. The video has left the fans amused, to see Tollywood’s mega heroes share delightful moments on the sets of their respective movies. The video ends with a caption saying all the best to Bheemla Nayak from the team Godfather.

Earlier today, the trailer of the forthcoming film Bheemla Nayak was released by the makers that piqued the curiosity of the fans. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the movie is the remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum and features a talented cast of actors namely Pawan Kalyan as SI Bheemla Nayak, Rana Daggubati as Daniel "Danny" Shekar, Samyuktha Menon, Nithya Menon, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma as CI Kodanda Ram, Raghu Babu as Balaji, Brahmanandam, Kadambari Kiran and others. The Bheemla Nayak trailer has already crossed 3 Million views on YouTube and the fans are taking to the comments section and expressing their amazement after watching the video.