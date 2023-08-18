Bhola Shankar Producer Addresses Rumours Of Rift With Chiranjeevi: It May Be Casual...

Chiranjeevi's latest film Bhola Shankar was released amid much excitement on August 11. However, the movie tanked at the box office and will reportedly incur heavy losses. This led to speculations of a rift between the producer and Chiranjeevi. However, Anil Sunkara of AK Entertainments slammed such baseless rumours.

3 things you need to know

Bhola Shankar is the remake of Ajith's film Vedalam.

The Hindi dubbed version of Bhola Shankar will release on August 25.

Anil Sunkara urged fans to not spread such rumours as they can ruin relationships.

Anil Sunkara slams those spreading false rumours

Bhola Shankar producer Anil Sunkara took to his social media handle to pen a note against people who are spread rumours in the wake of the film's box office failure. He wrote, "Rumours may satisfy the cruel fun of some people, but tarnishing the image built on hardwork for ages is an unacceptable crime. It also gives immense pressure and anxiety to all the families involved."

Anil revealed that reports claiming disputes between him and actor Chiranjeevi are "pure trash". Bhola Shankar producer mentioned that the actor has been supportive throughout this time and is on very good terms with him. Anil urged people to not let "hatred prevail over facts". He further wrote that circulating fake news may be fun for some people, but these speculations have implications for the ones involved. Anil concluded his note with, "I am thankful to all my well-wishers in the industry who expressed concern over the situation. With all their blessings, wish to come back strong."

Bhola Shankar production team releases statement

Speculations of discord between the production team of Bhola Shankar and Chiranjeevi regarding financial matters were also circulating online on social media. However, AK Entertainment released an official statement and labelled these rumours as "baseless" and "senseless". The statement further read, "We Kindly Request everyone NOT to BELIEVE such kind of news and have unnecessary discussions over it."