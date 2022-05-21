'Bhoomi' Actor Nidhhi Agerwal Addresses Stereotypical Mindset Of People Regarding Women

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal recently opened up about how people are not ready to accept that women can be ambitious, stating, "women are willing to work really hard to get financial independence." Nidhhi entered the film industry in 2017 by making her Bollywood debut in Munna Michael, and now the 28-year-old actor is exploring the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Nidhhi Agerwal says 'Women are extremely ambitious'

Opening up about the stereotypical mindsets of the society, Niddhi Agerwal, in a chat with Hindustan Times, stated that there are several stereotypes that people have in general but women especially continue and have to struggle with them. She went on to say that the so-called fact that women are not ambitious is a stereotype that she has seen off late quite a bit. The Munna Michael actor further mentioned, "Women are extremely ambitious. They should be allowed to enrich themself, should be celebrated when they chase their dreams, or when they want to work to be financially independent and make a name or create a mark for themselves."

Agerwal says she wants to work with a woman director

Nidhhi even expressed her desire to work with a woman director, stating that she never got a chance to work with a woman director and it would be amazing to work with a woman in that capacity, adding, "I really look forward to that experience."

Opening up about how the working environment is changing with the addition of more women in the film industry as technicians, staff and more, the Bhoomi actor said, "Now, if I see, I am working on sets where a lot of technicians and a lot of the ADs are girls, and there is an extra comfort level. When you are talking to another girl, you can just express your concerns or certain things that you can probably tell only another girl. It would be liberating to work with a female director."

Nidhhi Agerwal on the work front

On the professional front, Nidhhi Agerwal was last seen in Hero which was released in theatres on January 15, 2022. The film garnered positive reviews with netizens saying that they really loved the film. Agerwal will also star opposite Pawan Kalyan in the upcoming magnum opus, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Image: Instagram/@nidhhiagerwal