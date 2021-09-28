Bhramam Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran Showcases Promising Performance

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Bhramam is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. Bhramam is the official Malayalam remake of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun. The filmmakers recently unveiled the official trailer of this Malayalam crime drama, which gave a glimpse of Prithviraj's promising acting.

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently unveiled the official trailer of his upcoming film Bhramam. The trailer begins with an introduction of Prithviraj's pianist character Ray Mathews practising music in his small apartment. It then gives a glimpse of his love interest Cynthia Dominic, played by Raashi Khanna. Followed by their romance, the trailer introduces Geethanjali played by Mamta Mohandas and her boyfriend C.I, portrayed by Unni Mukundan. The second half of the trailer sees action and drama hinting at the film's trilling story. Prithviraj's fans showered him with love in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, "It's gonna be a perfect remake," while others revealed they cannot wait for the film.

Details about Bhramam

Bhramam cast Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas, Rashi Khanna, Unni Mukundan, and Shankar. The film's plot revolves around a pianist who pretends to be blind to explore music. He becomes friends with a girl named Cynthia and falls in love with him. While everything goes according to his plan, his presence on a crime scene changes his life upside down and welcomes more drama and trouble. The Malayalam remake is being helmed by Ravi K Chandran. In a chat with ANI, the director claimed the film will be an entertainer for its viewers. He said, "I am happy that we have managed to push the envelope further in terms of cinematography and have brought our creative vision to life with such a nuanced storyline and hopefully, along with a talented team, we have been able to put together a film that will leave the audience thoroughly entertained." The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 7, 2021.

The original film, Andhadhun, cast Ayushmann Khurana, Radhika Apte and Tabu in the lead roles. Ayushmann Khurrana received the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2019 for the film. It has an IMDb rating of 8.2 on 10.

Image: Twitter/@prithviofficial