Prithviraj's 'Bhramam' Opts Direct OTT Release, To Start Streaming From THIS Date

Prithviraj Sukumaran has several projects in his kitty. The actor wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Bhramam in March 2021 and had been waiting for its release since then. The makers of the crime-comedy have now opted for an OTT release. Read further for all the details about the film.

Bhramam is the Malayalam remake of the 2018 Hindi film Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The actor recently announced the film would debut on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on October 7. The film will also hit theatres worldwide, except India. While sharing the news, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, "Proud to introduce my film, #Bhramam - available in India only on @primevideoin and in theatres worldwide (except India) from 7th Oct, 2021."

Details about Bhramam

Apart from Sukumaran, the film also stars Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Mamta Mohandas and Shankar in pivotal roles. Ravi K Chandran helmed the film, while AP International produced it. As per a report by ANI, the director claimed the film will be an entertainer for its viewers. He said, "I am happy that we have managed to push the envelope further in terms of cinematography and have brought our creative vision to life with such a nuanced storyline and hopefully, along with a talented team, we have been able to put together a film that will leave the audience thoroughly entertained."

The film's plot revolves around a pianist who pretends to be blind to explore more in music. He also becomes friends with an independent girl and falls for her. When everything goes as per his plan, his wife takes a drastic turn as he witnesses the murder of a former film star but cannot open up about it. His lie makes him fall into a lot of trouble later. The original film Andhadhun was inspired by a 2010 French short film L'Accordeur (The Piano Turner).

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a busy actor with several ongoing projects. The actor serves as the co-lead and director of Mohanlal starrer film Bro Daddy. He also has Jana Gana Mana, Gold, Vilayath Buddha, Ayalvashi and many others in his pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi