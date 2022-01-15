Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Grand Finale Details: Know Date, Time & Finalists Of Kamal Haasan's Show

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan, has finally come to an end as the countdown for the grand finale for January 16 has commenced. The Tamil reality show started on October 3, 2021, with 20 contestants including two wildcard entries, currently has a total of five contestants/housemates who are fighting for the trophy.

A few days ago, Cibi got eliminated with the money suitcase of Rs 3 lakh, which was offered by the show. Since then, the anticipation of who is going to take home the trophy is high as many fans and viewers cannot wait for the winner to be revealed tomorrow.

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Grand Finale date and time details

The reality show is all set for the grand finale celebration on Sunday night. Bigg Boss 5 Tamil finalists- Niroop Nandhakumar, Raju Jeyamohan, Priyanka Deshpande, Pavani Reddy and Aamir have managed to survive the entire season. They are currently enjoying their last moments in the BB5 house.

Furthermore, many fans and avid followers of the show are speculating either Raju or Priyanka, who have been getting saved for weeks by the audiences, are likely to win the trophy and winning amount. According to Pinkvilla, a source has revealed that Aamir, who entered the Bigg Boss 5 Grand Finale as the first person via Ticket to Finale, is expected to be the first person to be evicted on the big day. A source told the outlet that Pavani is likely to finish 4th. The show will air on Vijay TV from 6 pm on the special occasion of Pongal.

Image: Instagram/@galattaofficial