'83': After Nagarjuna, Kamal Haasan Presents India's Story Of World Cup Glory; Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83 is just four days away from hitting the theatres and making the entire country relive the glorious moment from Indian cricket's history. The Kabir Khan directorial will be released in five languages across the country, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. While Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni recently expressed that he is honoured to promote the upcoming sports drama, legendary actor Kamal Haasan recently reminisced about the time he watched India bring home the glory as well.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh recently posted a video of veteran star Kamal Haasan sharing his experience of watching the 1983 World Cup final. Kamal Haasan revisited the time the Indian Cricket Team scripted history at the 1983 World Cup and shared how nobody expected India to win the match.

Haasan said, "1983 was a year when so many exciting things were happening. There it was, Sunday, everybody was excited and I saw it in a friend's house. Nobody expected India to do what it did. And now it is reenacted again. And I'm happy."

Kamal Haasan further mentioned how the historic win was something Indians are always proud of. He said, "This kind of history is something India is proud of. Indians are proud of."

The star actor further asserted that he is happy to promote a film that portrays that historic win and sent warm wishes to 83's team. Sharing the video, Ranveer Singh addressed Kamal Haasan as the 'Magnanimous Megastar'.

Nagarjuna Akkineni thanks Kabir Khan for 83

Earlier, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni thanked director Kabir Khan for recreating India's glorious moment in the form of 83. He also stated that he is honoured to present the film to the Telugu audience.

The veteran actor said, "I am just proud, honoured and privileged to present 83, the film to the Telugu audience. Thank you Kabir Khan for recreating the magic of that legendary match all over again and showing it to the younger generation. I am really looking forward to watch this film in cinema."

Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios and Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films have joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Telugu and Tamil versions respectively. Similarly, Prithviraj's production house and Kichcha Sudeepa's Shalini Arts will present Malayalam and Kannada versions respectively. The film will release on December 24, 2021.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@ranveersingh