'Bigg Boss Malayalam' Contestant Rajith Kumar Says He Was Treated Like A Criminal

The Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Rajith Kumar was recently taken into custody for questioning. The Kerala police wanted to know whether he was connected with the unlawful gathering that welcomed him at the Kochi airport. As per the article in a leading daily, he was released on the same day.

Rajith Kumar shares his story

The fans of Rajith Kumar came to welcome him at the Kochi airport, which was unlawful as the state had announced a ban on large gatherings after the outbreak of coronavirus. The agricultural minister of Kerala VS Sunil Kumar had informed the media that Rajith's whereabouts were unknown. But he, along with 13 other people, were arrested by the Kerala police.

Rajith was released on bail later. The article had quoted Rajith talking about the incident. He talked about how he had landed at the airport and had planned to take a prepaid taxi. He shared that he was genuinely surprised to see a throng of fans waiting for his arrival.

He said that all his brothers had come to meet him on their own will and it was not an organized event. He shared that he had kept his phone and had locked the gates to avoid further contact. Rajith also claimed that he had no idea about the restrictions that were placed in the state and the country due to coronavirus. The incident was only a matter of ignorance.

Rajith Kumar said that he is grateful for the love that he has received from his fans. He claimed that he has now being treated like a criminal. In the end, Rajith said that the three-hour interrogation that he had to go through was no match to all the troubles and risks that his fans took to meet him.

This is quite paradoxical to close all the educational institutions in #Kerala to fight #COVIDー19 and ban all get togetherness while some maniac people receive #ranjith at airport. #COVID19 #IndiaFightsCoronavirus #keralafightsCorona pic.twitter.com/o7xBqdPdU0 — Dr KM Bahauddeen (@_bahaudden) March 15, 2020

