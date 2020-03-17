Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Ex-contestant Rajith Kumar Taken Into Custody For COVID-19 Lawbreak

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 has gained much attention from the viewers. Rajith Kumar, who was among the most popular contestants in the show, was recently throw out of it. Now Rajith has been taken into custody by Kerala Police as his return lead to breaking of the governments COVID-19 control policy. Read to know more.

Rajith Kumar taken into custody

Rajith Kumar was removed from Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 after he applied green chilli paste on his co-contestant, Reshma Rajan. After being eliminated from the house, Rajith was returning to Kerala. A large number of his fans gathered at the airport avoiding the coronavirus control action taken by the government.

Rajith Kumar was seen greeting the huge number of people at the airport. Soon the videos started floating on the internet. People started showing concern and anger over the acts of his fans.

After the incident, the Nedumbassery police filed FIR against 79 people which includes Rajith Kumar, as per reports. It is for disobeying the orders of a public servant, rioting, unlawful assemble and causing danger to the public. Kerala and several parts of India are under strict surveillance to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Fans gathering and Rajith Kumar’s greeting them has raised many questioned about safety in the wake of the recent Coronavirus pandemic-

