'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' Fame Shivani Roped In As Female Lead In Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'

Vikram has been one of the most talked-about films in the South film industry over the past few weeks. It has been all about the men till now, with the cast of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil & Vijay Sethupathi and their looks with intense eyes and heavy beards. Now, it's the female lead too who has been announced, Shivani Narayanan.

Shivani Narayanan joins Vikram cast

Media people of the South industry reported that Shivani Narayanan has been roped in for Vikram. The actress is known for her roles in numerous TV shows in Tamil. Among them, one of the prominent ones have been Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Prominent #BiggBossTamil contestant #ShivaniNarayanan will be part of Tamil Biggie #Vikram



She will pair up with Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl pic.twitter.com/hV4H23amKG — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 23, 2021

A pic of Shivani with Vijay Sethupathi, which the actress shared on Instagram too last month, also started being shared on social media, post the announcement.

She had called him 'Makkal Selvan (a man of simplicity)' in the post.

As per reports, she will join the sets of the movie on Monday. Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam co-star Andrea Jeremiah is also likely to be a part of the movie.

Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi in Vikram

Vikram is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and was announced with fanfare on July 10. “Only valour should wear the crown “ I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory !!" Kamal Haasan had written.

Later, the makers held a 'poojai' event to officially set the movie on floors. At that time, Kamal Haasan had written, "Day one of VIKRAM. Felt like a High school reunion." He added, "In the past 50 years this is the longest I have been away from film shootings. Many film makers have not seen action for nearly an year."

"I welcome all my comrades from all echelons back to work at RKFI. Especially Mr.Lokesh and his enthusiastic team and my talented brothers, Mr Vijay Sethupathi and Mr Fahadh Faasil," his message read.

Makers also had some special individual releases for the cast. This included a poster to mark Fahadh Faasil's birthday and another to honour Kamal Haasan on the completion of 61 years of his career.