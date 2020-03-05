Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Winner Rahul Sipligunj Brutally Attacked In A Hyderabad Pub; Read

Rahul Sipligunj shot to fame after he became a part of the third season of the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. He was the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. But, there is some serious news for all the fans of Sipligunj as the singer was attacked in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 4.

Rahul Sipligunj attacked

As per a report in a leading daily, Rahul Sipligunj was out with his friends in one of the pubs in Hyderabad. The singer was reportedly attacked by a group of unknown people on the night of Wednesday, March 4. This happened at a local pub in the city.

The reports claim that a group attacked Rahul with beer bottles. There is speculation revolving around as to why the playback singer was attacked. It is said that few members from the attacking group tried to misbehave with Rahul's female friends. Sipligunj intervened and tried to stop the hooligans. This led to a scuffle and Rahul got attacked with beer bottles. A Twitter account tweeted the video of the attack as well:

Rahul has suffered minor injuries in the incident. A case has been filed against the attackers and the police is looking at the case. No further details are available on the same.

Rahul Sipligunj was one of the strongest contenders on Bigg Boss Telugu 3. The season was hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. The playback singer is known for his indie music. He is also on the way of making his acting debut in an upcoming Telugu movie along with his Bigg Boss co-contestant and friend Ali Reza.

