'Bimbisara' Teaser Out: Witness Nandamuri Kalyanram Wreak Havoc As A Vicious Emperor

Teaser of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s much-anticipated project Bimbisara has been released, showcasing the ruthless king Bimbisara head of the Kingdom of Trigartala. The brief glimpse is high of VFX and sheds light on the absolute monarchy established by the eponymous ruler, who is embroiled in a series of bloodsheds, wars, among other things to mark his reign of terror.

Kalyan Ram will reportedly play a dual role in the film, one of a fearless warrior protecting his kingdom, while another of a present-day youngster who stands up against the malpractices prevalent in society.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, November 29, Nandamuri Kalyanram unveiled the minute-long clip and wrote: “‘A Time Travel From Evil To Good’. #BimbisaraTeaser out now!”. The clip also shows a narratorial voice echoing powerful dialogues in the backdrop. “When the fortitude of a community was being dictated by a sword, as hundreds of kingdoms conceded defeat and accepted slavery, one kingdom smugly and superciliously watched the terror of countless people. That was the crimson signature of the Trigartala Empire. Bimbisara’s absolute monarchy!”. Take a look.

The film is based on the 5th century King of Magadha of the Haryanka dynasty. Directed by Mallidi Vashist, the film also stars Catherine Tresa and Samyutha Menon as the female leads. Actors like Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Srinivasa Reddy will also be seen helming pivotal roles.

Hari Krishna K is bankrolling the project, while Chota K Naidu has taken charge of the cinematography. Music has been given by Santhosh Narayanan and Chirantan Bhatt. The film also marks one of the highest budgeted projects in the actor's career so far. The shooting has taken place in grandeur locations, with grand visual effects to recreate a pertinent section of history. The film's release date has been kept under wraps till now.

Nandamuri Kalyanram is a popular Telugu actor and producer, who is known for his roles in action thrillers like Athanokkade, Hare Ram, and 118. He was recently seen in the 2020 action drama film Entha Manchivaadavuraa, alongside Mehreen Pirzada. Ram is also the owner of production company N. T. R. Arts and a visual effects company Advitha Creative Studios.

