'Bimbisara' Trailer: Kalyan Ram's Fierce Avatar Promises Action-packed Entertainer; Watch

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Bimbisara, which is slated to hit the big screens on 5 August 2022. The makers of the film shared the Bimbisara release trailer with fans and followers online on July 27 as they gave them a glimpse into the thrilling world of the movie. The short clip saw several action-packed scenes and promised fans an edge-of-the-seat watch.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer Bimbisara release trailer

Kalyan Ram, as Bimbisara, is seen engaging in several high-voltage stunt scenes as he gives the camera an intense look. His expressions and body language speak volumes and his hard-hitting dialogues pack a punch as well. Bimbisara is seen fighting his enemies with courage and valour, and the scene soon shifts to a contemporary timeline.

The film will see the actor take on two different roles, and fans can't wait to see him in action on the big screen. Several fans and followers took to the comments section to express their excitement about the upcoming release.

Watch the Bimbisara release trailer here

This is not the first trailer that the makers have released online. In the earlier trailer, Kalyan Ram is seen as the fierce King Bimbisara and also as his reincarnated avatar in the modern world. The film will focus on the leading star, who ruled the Magadha Empire and has found himself in the modern world with time travel.

The clip saw two different sides of the same character and his performance was sure to give them goosebumps. The trailer was full of royal scenes with elaborate sets and focused on the power that the titular character holds. The clip also featured Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon in pivotal roles, who will be the female leads in the film.

Bimbisara release date

The upcoming film will be directed by Mallidi Vashist and will hit the big screens on 5 August 2022. It is set to clash with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming movie Sita Ramam. Apart from the lead characters, Bimbisara will also see Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Srinivasa Reddy and others in pivotal roles.

Image: Twitter/@NANDAMURIKALYAN