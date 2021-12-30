BJP Politician Mouths Allu Arjun's Famous Dialogue From 'Pushpa'; Watch Viral Video

South Indian actor Allu Arjun’s latest release Pushpa: The Rise has been smashing the box office records ever since it witnessed a theatrical run. Starting from the film’s plotline to Allu Arjun’s impeccable acting skills, the film has won the hearts of many. With the massive success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun's crazy fandom knows no bounds. Joining the list is a local politician from BJP, who mouthed the actor's famous dialogue in a rally. The video of the same has gone viral on the internet.

Pushpa: The Rise is an action thriller film and the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Allu played the lead character, Pushpa Raj, a truck driver who quickly rises in ranks and becomes a part of a syndicate that smuggles red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.

Politician mouths Allu Arjun's famous dialogue from Pushpa

The politician mouthed the dialogue of the film, which roughly translates, "Do you think Pushpa is a flower? Pushpa is a fire." The political party converted the dialogue into their own, for the rally. The mass trend of Allu Arjun's dialogue can be compared to what fandom Vicky Kaushal gained for 'How's The Josh' in his film Uri.

Soon after the dialogue, the politician was greeted with loud cheers with people chanting his name. Recently, during the Pushpa success event, the film’s director became emotional while giving a speech and announced Rs 1 lakh each for set boys, light men, and those who handled costumes and production for their immense hard work.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, he said, “It’s an emotional journey, and I am in tears. First of all, thanks to my wife Tabitha. As my life partner, half of the credit should go to her for everything. Yesterday, Chiranjeevi was telling me about the positivity that the producers of Pushpa have. Today, they are conquering the industry. It’s not only because of their talent but the people they are.” Another highlight of the event was actor Allu Arjun's speech where he lauded the efforts of the entire team and thanked them for their constant support.

IMAGE: Instagram/Pushpathemovie/Twitter/Roshanaik7