Allu Arjun's Speech To Sukumar Announcing 1 Lakh For Crew; Highlights Of 'Pushpa' Event

Ever since actor Allu Arjun’s latest film Pushpa has been released, it has been smashing the box office records after it received rave reviews from the fans. Recently, a special event was held in Hyderabad to celebrate the success of Pushpa: The Rise. The event was attended by the film’s leads Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as well as director Sukumar, along with the rest of the cast and crew. During the event, the director gave an emotional speech while Allu Arjun promised that the second part will be bigger than the first.

Pushpa: The Rise is an action thriller film and the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Allu played the lead character, Pushpa Raj, a truck driver who quickly rises in ranks and becomes a part of a syndicate that smuggles red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. The movie was released on December 17 and has been having a great run at the Box Office even though it clashed with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Allu Arjun, Sukumar deliver an emotional speech at Pushpa: The Rise success event

During the event, the director became emotional while giving a speech and announced Rs 1 lakh each for set boys, light men, and those who handled costumes and production for their immense hard work. Sharing his thoughts on the same, he said, “It’s an emotional journey, and I am in tears. First of all, thanks to my wife Tabitha. As my life partner, half of the credit should go to her for everything. Yesterday, Chiranjeevi was telling me about the positivity that the producers of Pushpa have. Today, they are conquering the industry. It’s not only because of their talent but the people they are.”

Another highlight of the event was actor Allu Arjun's speech where he lauded the efforts of the entire team and thanked them for their constant support. “Thank you all for giving us a memorable year-end. Thank you, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar for your faith in us. Thanks to distributors for making Pushpa a great release across state borders. Thanks to NV Prasad and Lyca Productions for giving an amazing launch to Pushpa in Tamil Nadu. E4 Entertainment, you have given me unbelievable achievements in Kerala, and I can’t thank you enough for that,” he said during the event.

Allu Arjun kept on praising the director throughout his speech and turned emotional during his speech at the event. Allu Arjun broke down into tears, as he continued, “The first person who came into my mind is Sukumar. Sukku!! I am nothing without you. I am no one without ‘Arya’. I did not want to become emotional. But, cannot help.” Other than this, Sukumar also broke down as his Devi Sri Prasad tried to comfort him after Allu Arjun's speech.

Another highlight of the event was when an emotional Allu Arjun hugged Sukumar with warmth at the event while thanking him for everything he has done to make the film a huge success. The event which was also graced by the leading lady, also thanked the team for their support and love. Rashmika looked extremely beautiful in a shimmery suit.

Pushpa’s second part, Pushpa: The Rule is expected to release in December 2022.

IMAGE: Twitter/Pushpamovie