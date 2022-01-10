BJP's Khushbu Sundar Slams Siddharth For His 'crass' Jibe At Saina Nehwal; Schools Actor

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar slammed actor Siddharth for his alleged crass and sexually derogatory comment on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal's tweet. The BJP leader and veteran actor said that she had not expected this from him and advised him to not get carried away with his 'hatred towards an individual'.

Taking to the microblogging site, Khushbu Sundar said, "Sid you are a friend but definitely wasn't expecting this from you. It's very crass. I am sure Uncle n Aunty wouldn't be proud of you. Don't get carried with your hatred towards an individual."

Actor Siddharth hurls allegedly lewd slur at badminton star Saina Nehwal

Actor Siddharth's recent tweet on Saina Nehwal's comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stirred controversy due to its sexist overtone. In her tweet, Saina had condemned PM Modi's security breach during his visit to Ferozepur on January 5. She had tweeted, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi (sic)." Criticising Saina's concern, Siddharth wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India Shame on you #Rihanna."

However, following the backlash, the 'Rang De Basanti' actor issued a clarification saying, "Cock & Bull. That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated."

Take note of the incident, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma has sought prompt and strict action against Siddharth for his derogatory remark against Saina Nehwal. She also asked Twitter India why the account of the actor is still on its platform.

This man needs a lesson or two. @TwitterIndia why this person's account still exists?..taking it up with Concerned police. https://t.co/qZD2NY5n3X — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 10, 2022

"The National Commission for Women has come across a post of Indian actor Siddharth using lewd comments on Twitter on the post of Ms. Saina Nehwal. The comment is misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to the dignity of women on social media platforms. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police Maharashtra to immediately investigate the matter and register FIR under relevant provisions of the law," a press note by the NCW read.