Bro Box Office Collection Day 10: Pawan Kalyan Film Continues To Decline, Earns Rs 78.9 Cr

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej teamed up for Bro, a supernatural fantasy film. While Sai Dharam Tej plays the role of Markandeyulu, Pawan Kalyan is the God of Time. Initially, the film registered a strong opening, collecting Rs 30.05 crore at India box office. However, its Day 10 collection is a far cry from how Bro started off.

3 things you need to know

Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej collaborated for the first time in Bro The Avatar.

The film is a remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, also directed by Samuthirakani.

Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas has penned the screenplay for Bro.

Bro's collection continues to decline

The Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej starrer Bro earned Rs 1.60 crore on Sunday as per Sacnilk. It has been a gradual descent for Bro from the first weekend when the film earned Rs 17.05 crore on Saturday, Day 2 and Rs 16.9 crore on Sunday.

(Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in a poster for Bro | Image: IamSaiDharamTej/Twitter)

However, from Monday onwards, the film saw a massive dip in its collection. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Bro earned Rs 2.95 crore and Rs 2.2 crore respectively. On Friday, when it was supposed to record a spike in viewership, the film dropped below Rs 1 crore mark. Going by the trend, the Pawan Kalyan film is unlikely to bounce back.

Bro is Pawan Kalyan’s sixth film to cross Rs 100 crore

Bro minted Rs 78.20 crore at the India box office, while it has soared past the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. This is not the first time that a Pawan Kalyan film has reached the box office milestone. Other films of the actor-- Bheemla Nayak (2022), Vakeel Sahab (2021), Katamarayudu (2017), Sardar Gabbar Singh (2012), and Attarintiki Daredi (2013)-- are also Rs 100 crore grossers.