Bro Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark Worldwide

Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej paired up together for Bro, a supernatural fantasy film. The film was announced in May 2023, and its last shooting schedule concluded in July itself. After the film was released on July 28 alongside Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, it made a massive debut with Rs 30.5 crore worldwide. Here’s how the film performed on its fourth day at the global box office.

Bro also features Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash Varrier, Brahmanadam and more.

It was made on a reported budget of Rs 50 crore.

Bro earns a spot at the UK-Ireland box office

Bro The Avatar is performing well globally. It has had a total collection of Rs 107.93 crore in gross worldwide. The film has claimed a spot at the UK-Ireland Box Office for its notable opening collection figures. Another Indian entry, which is the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also made it to the list in the seventh spot.

As per the figures by the Film Distributors’ Association, Bro has earned £107,494, while Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has made £370,882. Barbie, Oppenheimer, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Elemental, Talk to Me, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Insidious: The Red Door, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are other entries on the list.

How much has Bro made at the Indian box office?

Bro initially started off with a bumper box office opening of Rs 30.05 crore (all figures in nett) in India. After collecting Rs 17.05 crore and Rs 16.9 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively, the film saw a massive drop and ended up hauling in only Rs 3.85 crore. The total revenue for Bro in India (nett) stands at Rs 67.85 crore.