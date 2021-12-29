'Bro Daddy': Mohanlal And Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer's First Poster Out; See Pic

An all-new poster for Mohanlal's much-awaited film Bro Daddy has released on December 29. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will be directing the film, headed to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share the first look poster of the upcoming release. Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film will also see Meena, Unni Mukundan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Kaniha, Murali Gopy, and Soubin Shahir in pivotal roles.

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bro Daddy poster out

The poster uploaded by Prithviraj Sukumaran sees him and his co-star Mohanlal standing at either side of a staircase. The duo is dressed in formal attire as they look at each other. Several fans and followers headed to the comments section of the post and wished the actors the best as the first poster of the film was released. Sharing the poster Sukumaran wrote, "Here is the official first look poster of #BroDaddy 😊 #ComingSoon".

Have a look at the first poster of Bro Daddy here

Touted to be a family comedy, the director earlier posted a picture featuring Mohanlal and his mother, Mallika Sukumaran. The director called Mohanlal an 'all-time great actor' as he shared a glimpse from behind the scenes of the film. He wrote, "When you get to direct an all-time great actor and the greatest ever mom in the same frame! ❤️❤️❤️"

The upcoming Malayalam film will be bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal will be in charge of the screenplay. The film has been a much-awaited one ever since it was announced. The news came to light when Mohanlal gave fans a glimpse into the inaugural ceremony that took place before the film went on floors. The caption read, "Pooja at the sets of BroDaddy today, marking the beginning of its shoot!"

Apart from Bro Daddy, Mohanlal will also be seen in Aaraattu, which will be an action drama helmed by B. Unnikrishnan. The film will also see Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Siddique, Malavika Menon and others take on pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release in February 2022.

Image: Instagram/@brodaddymovie