'Bro Daddy': Mohanlal, Prithviraj-starrer's First Song 'Parayathe Vannen' Out | Watch

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran are all set for the release of their romantic comedy titled Bro Daddy. Ahead of its release on 26 January 2022 on Disney+Hotstar, the makers have released a soulful foot-tapping number titled Parayathe Vannen.

The music video of the songs gives fans a glimpse into the film, which will also star Meena, Murali Gopy, Unni Mukundan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Kaniha, Soubin Shahir and others in integral roles.

Bro Daddy song titled Parayathe Vannen out now

The makers of the much-awaited film Bro Daddy starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran have released the first song from the film titled Parayathe Vannen. Apart from shedding light on Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's characters' lives, the song also gives fans a look into Meena and Kalyani Priyadarshan's roles.

The song is a romantic number and will be sure to be stuck in fans' minds for a while. It focuses on Mohanlal and Prithviraj's love life and their relationships with their better halves, as it also gives viewers a look into their lives as working professionals. The lyrics of the song are heartwarming and were penned down by Lakshmi Shrikumar. The song was sung by MG Sreekumar and Vineeth Sreenivasan and was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran himself.

The recently released trailer of the film saw the lead actors sharing a dynamic father-son relationship. The trailer saw people around assuming Mohanlal's character is Prithviraj's older brother, only to finally be told that he is his father. The trailer ensured fans that the film would be an enjoyable family romantic comedy flick and saw some hilarious moments that stole the spotlight.

The Malayalam flick will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner. The screenplay for the much-awaited film was penned down by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal. Apart from Bro Daddy, Mohanlal will soon be seen as he takes on a role in Aaraattu. The film is scheduled to release in February 2022 and will also see Nedumudi Venu, Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Saikumar and others in pivotal roles.

(Image: @brodaddymovie/Instagram)