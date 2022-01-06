Mohanlal & Prithviraj's 'Bro Daddy' Trailer Out, Family Flick To Release On Jan 26

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited romantic comedy titled Bro Daddy. The film's trailer was released by the makers on January 6 and promised the audience a fun-filled ride with the much-loved actors. Apart from the duo, the film will also see Meena, Murali Gopy, Unni Mukundan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Kaniha, Soubin Shahir and others in pivotal roles. The film will release on Disney+Hotstar on January 26, 2022.

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Bro Daddy trailer out

The trailer of the film saw Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran sharing a dynamic father-son relationship. Everyone assumes Mohanlal's character is Prithviraj's older brother, only to finally realize he is his father. Prithviraj will be seen taking on the role of Eesho John Kattadi and recently shared his first look from the film. The trailer sees the duo invested in their love and family life and is sure to be an enjoyable watch. It has several hilarious moments and fans cannot wait to watch the film. The trailer hints at Eesho's love for Anna, however, their match does not seem possible, due to some complicated history between the duo's families. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the role of Anna, while Meena steps into the shoes of Eesho John Kattadi's mother.

Watch the trailer of Bro Daddy here

The duo recently shared the first glimpse of the poster of the film, which saw them in format attire. Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran are seen standing at either side of a staircase and looking at each other in the poster. Several fans and followers expressed their excitement about the release of the film as they headed to the comments section of the post. Sukumaran shared the poster on social media and wrote, "Here is the official first look poster of #BroDaddy 😊 #ComingSoon".

The Malayalam film will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas and the screenplay will be penned down by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal. Apart from Bro Daddy, both the actors have other films in the pipeline, that has their fans excited. Mohanlal will soon be seen in Aaraattu, which is scheduled to release in February 2022 and will also star Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar and others in lead roles.

Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi