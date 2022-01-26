As 'Bro Daddy' Streams Online, Prithviraj Sukumaran Calls Himself An 'accidental Director'

Malayalam stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran recently starred together in their latest film Bro Daddy. The romantic comedy was one of the most awaited movies in Mollywood. Prithviraj Sukumaran not only starred in the film, but he also wore the director's hat. As the actor made his direction debut with Mohanlal's Lucifer, he was seemingly delighted to work with the legendary actor again. Hours before the film was released on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar, Prithviraj Sukumar penned a long note for the film and called himself an "accidental director."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a new poster of the film, featuring him and Mohanlal. Sharing the poster, the Naam Shabana star penned his entire journey as a director and thanked those who believed in him. He began with mentioning himself as an accidental director and further penned how he got his first direction venture.

Sharing his journey as a director, the actor wrote, "In more ways than one, I’m an accidental director. Although I’ve always wanted to make my own films, my debut directorial happened because Murali Gopy thought I should helm Lucifer. He believed in me before anyone else." The actor further penned how the writers of Bro Daddy asked the actor to helm the film. He wrote, "Much the same way, Sreejith and Bibin came to me with the script of Bro Daddy through our mutual friend Vivek Ramadevan. I’m still not sure why they thought I’d be the right person to come to for this project, but I’m glad they did!"

Sukumaran then opened up on his two directorial ventures and wrote, "As a film, #BroDaddy is as different as anything can be from #Lucifer and that’s what made me want to direct it. It needed me to rethink completely and attempt a language of film making that will be far far away from Lucifer or Empuraan. Like always, I thought it’s a very exciting risk to take, and I did!

Prithviraj Sukumaran thanks the producers and crew of Bro Daddy

At last, the actor thanked the film's producer for believing in him. He further mentioned how it would have been impossible for him to work without his team. He wrote, "I’ll forever be grateful to Lalettan for believing in me like he did, and Anthony Perumbavoor for standing by me with complete conviction. A huge shout out to my spectacular group of technicians, assistants, friends from my unit, production and everyone! You take one of them out of the equation, and my films won’t be what they are today." "And also, like in Lucifer, it was a privilege to direct such a wonderfully skilled cast who believed in my vision and trusted me to deliver," the actor-director added. Apart from Sukumaran and Mohanlal, the film also cast Meena Sagar and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi